Indian Shares Marginally Lower In Early Trade

(RTTNews) - Indian shares traded lower in early trade on Thursday, extending losses from the previous session as continued hostilities between the United States and Iran kept oil prices elevated.

Overall losses remained capped somewhat after Israel and Lebanon agreed to a ceasefire following negotiation in Washington.

The benchmark BSE Sensex was down 47 points at 74,298, recouping some early losses. The broader NSE Nifty index was little changed at 23,405.

Among the prominent decliners, Power Grid Corp, Trent and Infosys all fell around 1 percent.

NBCC India advanced 1.3 percent after securing new work orders valued at approximately Rs. 83.24 crore.

Indiabulls rose 1.2 percent on fund raising reports.

JBM Auto soared nearly 6 percent and Olectra Greentech jumped 4.4 percent, a day after the Union Cabinet cleared a proposal to replace old trucks and buses in Delhi. Aurobindo Pharma gained 1 percent after launching a new manufacturing facility in Telangana.