27.10.2026 05:34:21

Indian Shares Marginally Lower In Early Trade; IT Stocks Underperform

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were moving lower in early trade on Tuesday as investors awaited earnings from major U.S. technology companies and the Federal Reserve's interest-rate decision for direction.

Overall losses, however, remained capped as oil prices extended losses for a second consecutive session on hopes of resolution in the U.S.-Iran war.

The 30-share BSE Sensex was down 98 points, or 0.1 percent, at 73,508 while the NSE Nifty index held largely steady at 22,749.

Larsen & Toubro, Tata Steel, Maruti Suzuki, SBI Life, Bajaj Auto and Tata Capital were moving higher ahead of their quarterly earnings results due today.

TCS fell more than 2 percent as Tata Trusts chairman Noel Tata challenged the resolution to reappoint N Chandrasekaran as the chairman of Tata Sons.

Peers Infosys, HCL Technologies, Wipro and Tech Mahindra were down 1-3 percent as Anthropic's IPO filing along with an announcement by Meta Platforms to raise up to $95 billion in its largest-ever equity fundraising revived investor appetite for artificial intelligence stocks globally.

Electric vehicle maker Ather Energy jumped 5 percent after reporting its first quarterly profit.

Tata Consumer Products soared 6 percent on reporting a 16 percent rise in Q2 net profit.

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