Indian Shares Marginally Lower In Lackluster Trade

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were subdued in early trade on Monday as uncertainty over the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz overshadowed growing expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will not raise interest rates next month.

The benchmark BSE Sensex was down 84 points at 78,414 while the NSE Nifty index dipped 26 points to 24,544.

SBI dropped 1.3 percent on reporting a 10 percent rise in Q1 standalone net profit.

Apollo Micro Systems tumbled 2.6 percent despite reporting strong financial results, with quarterly profit increasing 42 percent from last year.

NLC India slumped 5 percent on reporting a 40 percent decline in its first quarter consolidated net profit. Power Finance Corporation lost 3.6 percent on reporting a marginal increase in quarterly profit.

Ola Electric Mobility fell 1.4 percent as it reported a consolidated loss of Rs. 336 crore in Q1.

Vodafone Idea and Hindustan Copper were modestly higher ahead of their quarterly results due today.

Titan Company rallied 2.1 percent after first-quarter profit jumped 63 percent year-on-year.

Oil India soared 2.6 percent after nearly doubling its Q1 consolidated net profit.