Indian Shares Modestly Higher As Fed Holds Rates Steady

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were modestly higher in early trade on Thursday as the U.S. Federal Reserve left interest rates unchanged, as widely expected, and oil prices eased following fresh diplomatic efforts to end the war in the Middle East.

The 30-share BSE Sensex was up 270 points, or 0.3 percent, at 73,516 while the NSE Nifty index edged up by 67 points, or 0.3 percent, to 22,766.

Among the top gainers, NTPC, Titan Company, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Reliance Industries, Power Grid Corp and Adani Ports were up 1-2 percent.

Shares of Jio Platforms jumped 4 percent after listing at a premium of more than 21 percent on Wednesday.

Hyundai Motor India soared 5 percent after posting record sales in Q2 FY27.

Bandhan Bank advanced 1.5 percent on reporting 24 percent sequential growth in Q2 net profit.

Coal India, InterGlobe Aviation and Ambuja Cements were moving higher ahead of their quarterly results due today.

Hero MotoCorp edged down slightly despite posting a 41 percent year-on-year rise in Q2 consolidated net profit.