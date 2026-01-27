|
27.01.2026 05:52:02
Indian Shares Modestly Higher As India-EU Trade Deal Concludes
(RTTNews) - Indian shares were modestly higher in early trade on Tuesday after India and the EU concluded negotiations on the much-awaited Free Trade Agreement (FTA), which will bring a qualitative change in deepening the overall bilateral ties in a range of sectors.
The signing of the deal will take place in about six months after the legal scrubbing. The two sides are also set to unveil a defense framework pact and a strategic agenda.
The benchmark BSE Sensex was up 160 points, or 0.1 percent, at 81,697 as traders returned to their desks after a long holiday weekend. The broader NSE Nifty index edged up by 86 points, or 0.3 percent, to 25,133.
Axis Bank jumped 4.3 percent on reporting a surprise rise in quarterly profit. UltraTech Cement rallied 2.3 percent after delivering better-than-expected quarterly results on strong cement sales.
DLF climbed 2.2 percent on reporting a 61 percent rise in quarterly profit. PTC India soared 7 percent after announcing a major change in its ownership structure.
Kotak Mahindra Bank slumped 4.2 percent as quarterly profit missed Street estimates. IDFC First Bank fell about 1 percent after quarterly net profit declined 52.6 percent from last year.
Maruti Suzuki India dropped 1.8 percent on receiving a tax demand of Rs 1,182.5 crore for financial Year 2021-22.
JK Cement declined 1.7 percent after quarterly profit fell 33 percent yar-on-year. JSW Energy plummeted 7 percent after saying it expects reduced renewable energy bidding activity due to 40 GW of pending agreements and anticipated connectivity issues from FY27.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX schließt stabil -- DAX beendet Handel etwas höher -- Wall Street schlussendlich stärker -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich im Minus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt fiel am Montag zum Handelsschluss an die Nulllinie zurück. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigte sich etwas höher. An der Wall Street ging es nach oben. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es am Montag mehrheitlich nach unten.