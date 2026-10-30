Indian Shares Modestly Higher As IT Stocks Surge

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were modestly higher on Friday, with information technology stocks outperforming as disappointing tech earnings fueled a rotation out of the artificial intelligence trade globally.

Underlying sentiment remained cautious somewhat as oil prices rose on signs the U.S. may resume military strikes against Iran.

According to reports by the Wall Stret Journal and Axios, a senior commander had briefed U.S. President Donald Trump on potential military options for a possible resumption of major combat operations on Thursday.

The 30-share BSE Sensex was up 132 points, or 0.20 percent, at 74,283 while the NSE Nifty index edged up by 37 points, or 0.2 percent, to 22,973.

TCS, Tech Mahindra, Infosys and Wipro were up 1-2 percent after Amazon's quarterly results missed analyst expectations and Intel warned it would burn cash this year due to the faltering PC market, fueling worries about the returns on investments in AI infrastructure.

Bharat Electronics, Reliance Industries and Jio Platforms were moving lower ahead of their quarterly earnings results due today.

Tata Group-owned retail company Trent soared nearly 6 percent on reporting a 25 percent year-on-year rise in Q2 consolidated net profit.

InterGlobe Aviation rallied 3.3 percent after narrowing its Q2 consolidated net loss. Vedanta Power jumped 11 percent after returning to profitability in the September quarter of FY27.

Suzlon Energy plummeted 6.3 percent after second quarter consolidated net profit fell 69 percent from last year and margins disappointed.