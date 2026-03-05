05.03.2026 05:32:19

Indian Shares Modestly Higher As Oil Rally Pauses

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were seeing modest gains in cautious trade on Thursday as oil prices paused their rapid climb following reports that Iranian intelligence has quietly conveyed to the United States that Tehran may be open to discussions on ending the war.

The benchmark BSE Sensex was up 332 points, or 0.4 percent, at 79,448 in early trade while the broader NSE Nifty index edged up by 111 points, or half a percent, to 24,592.

Among the top gainers, Adani Ports, Tata Steel, NTPC, Larsen & Toubro, NTPC, Sun Pharma and Reliance Industries all rose around 2 percent.

Bharat Forge rallied 2.5 percent on fund raising reports.

Great Eastern Shipping Company jumped 5 percent after contracting to acquire a second-hand Kamsarmax dry bulk carrier of approximately 81,094 dwt.

Ramky Infrastructure soared 13 percent on bagging an EPC contract worth Rs. 1,401 crore.

Gujarat Gas slumped 6.4 percent after announcing it has issued force majeure notices to industrial customers in the light of ongoing war in the Middle East.

Hindustan Unilever fell about 1 percent after completing the sale of its entire 19.8 percent shareholding in Nutritionalab for Rs 307 crore.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

22:17 4. Quartal 2025: So investierte der Hedgefonds von Paul Singer - Elliott Investment Management - mit Fokus auf Etsy, PepsiCo & Co.
20:21 Stanley Druckenmiller: Depot-Strategie im Schlussquartal 2025
04.03.26 Aktien von Amazon, Apple, Microsoft & Co.: Das änderte Jeremy Grantham in Q4 2025 an seinem Depot
03.03.26 Commerzbank-Portfolio: Diese US-Aktien gehörten im vierten Quartal 2025 zu den größten Positionen
02.03.26 Das Depot von Carl Icahn im vierten Quartal 2025: Käufe, Verkäufe, Umschichtungen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Krieg in Nahost: ATX und DAX schließen deutlich schwächer -- Wall Street letztlich tiefer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt fielen am Donnerstag tief ins Minus. An der Wall Street dominierten die Bären. Die Börsen in Fernost zeigten sich mit positiven Vorzeichen.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen