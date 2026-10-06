Indian Shares Modestly Higher In Cautious Trade

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were modestly higher in early trade on Tuesday, extending gains from the previous session amid diminished expectations for another Federal Reserve interest-rate hike in October.

The benchmark 30-share BSE Sensex was up 300 points, or 0.4 percent, at 72,685 while the NSE Nifty index edged up by 97 points, or 0.4 percent, to 22,652.

Axis Bank rose 1.2 percent after reporting a 23 percent increase in Q2 gross advances.

Kotak Mahindra Bank soared nearly 4 percent after its Q2 business updated highlighted strong credit deployment and deposit growth.

IndusInd Bank advanced 1.8 percent on reporting 11 percent growth in Q2 advances.

Tata Group retail arm Trent skyrocketed 10 percent as it reported a 23 percent year-on-year surge in Q2FY27 standalone revenue.

Zydus Lifesciences gained 1.7 percent. The company has joined hands with MSN Laboratories to launch riociguat tablets in the United States.

BGR Energy Systems jumped 5 percent after it entered into a Master Restructuring Agreement with National Asset Reconstruction Company for the restructuring of outstanding debt of Rs 3,736 crore.