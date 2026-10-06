06.10.2026 06:38:59

Indian Shares Modestly Higher In Cautious Trade

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were modestly higher in early trade on Tuesday, extending gains from the previous session amid diminished expectations for another Federal Reserve interest-rate hike in October.

The benchmark 30-share BSE Sensex was up 300 points, or 0.4 percent, at 72,685 while the NSE Nifty index edged up by 97 points, or 0.4 percent, to 22,652.

Axis Bank rose 1.2 percent after reporting a 23 percent increase in Q2 gross advances.

Kotak Mahindra Bank soared nearly 4 percent after its Q2 business updated highlighted strong credit deployment and deposit growth.

IndusInd Bank advanced 1.8 percent on reporting 11 percent growth in Q2 advances.

Tata Group retail arm Trent skyrocketed 10 percent as it reported a 23 percent year-on-year surge in Q2FY27 standalone revenue.

Zydus Lifesciences gained 1.7 percent. The company has joined hands with MSN Laboratories to launch riociguat tablets in the United States.

BGR Energy Systems jumped 5 percent after it entered into a Master Restructuring Agreement with National Asset Reconstruction Company for the restructuring of outstanding debt of Rs 3,736 crore.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

04.10.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 40
04.10.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 40: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
03.10.26 KW 40: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
03.10.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
03.10.26 September 2026: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX & DAX mit Aufschlägen -- Asiens Börsen mit Gewinnen
An den heimischen sowie den deutschen Börsen lässt sich ein stärkerer Handel beobachten. An den Börsen in Asien geht es am Dienstag aufwärts.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen