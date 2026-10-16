Indian Shares Modestly Higher In Choppy Trade; IT Stocks Extend Surge

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were modestly higher in choppy trade on Friday after posting strong gains in the previous session, led by banking and information technology stocks.

The benchmark 30-share BSE Sensex was up 237 points, or 0.32 percent, at 74,552 while the NSE Nifty index rose 109 points, or half a percent, to 23,115.

Wipro soared 4.6 percent after its second-quarter revenue beat estimates.

Tech Mahindra jumped 6.5 percent after beating second-quarter revenue expectations on the back of robust deal wins.

LTM surged 1.7 percent, Urban Company advanced 1.6 percent and Bajaj Housing Finance gained half a percent ahead of their earnings results due today.

Reliance Industries fell about 2 percent after issuing an update on its satellite services business.

Yes Bank tumbled 2.2 percent, extending losses from the previous session. S&P Global Ratings said the Supreme Court ruling against the bank on the Rs. 8,415 crore write-off of AT-1 bonds would not affect its ratings, though it would weigh on earnings.

Persistent Systems slumped 4 percent after reporting a 25 percent fall in Q2 profit. Jio Financial Services fell about 1 percent after second-quarter profit halved in the absence of a one-time dividend income benefit recorded in the year-ago period.