Indian Shares Modestly Higher In Early Trade

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were a tad higher in early trade on Tuesday after U.S. President Donald Trump said there was a "very good chance" Washington and Iran could reach a deal to stop Tehran from developing a nuclear weapon.

The benchmark BSE Sensex was up 248 points, or 0.3 percent, at 75,563 while the broader NSE Nifty index edged up by 75 points, or 0.3 percent, to 23,728.

State-run oil marketing companies BPCL, HPCL and IOC surged 2-3 percent as oil prices eased from two-week highs, falling around 2 percent amid hopes of a de-escalation in the West Asia conflict.

Adani Enterprises climbed 2.2 percent and Adani Power gained 1 percent after the U.S. Department of Justice withdrew all criminal charges against billionaire Gautam Adani and his nephew Sagar Adani.

Zydus Life Sciences, Bharat Electronics and Mankind Pharma were moving higher ahead of their quarterly earnings results due today.

Property developer Puravankara soared 14 percent on posting turnaround results for the fourth quarter ended March.

Apollo Micro Systems rallied nearly 8 percent on posting robust quarterly earnings.

Vascon Engineers jumped 5 percent on securing an order worth Rs. 131.58 crore from Reliance Industries.

Astral slumped 5.6 percent after its quarterly profit and revenue fell short of estimates.

Afcons Infrastructure tumbled 3.7 percent as it posted a consolidated net loss of Rs. 88.4 crore for the quarter ended March 2026.