Indian Shares Modestly Higher In Early Trade

(RTTNews) - Indian shares are moving higher in early trade on Wednesday as Brent crude futures extended losses for a sixth consecutive session on hopes for progress in U.S.-Iran talks and reports suggesting that Saudi Arabia has restarted its East-West oil pipeline.

The benchmark 30-share BSE Sensex edged up by 152 points, or 0.2 percent, to 74,680 while the NSE Nifty index was up 44 points, or 0.2 percent, at 23,373.

Among the top gainers, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Tata Steel, Bajaj FinServ and Bajaj Finance rose 1-3 percent.

Arvind SmartSpaces soared 13 percent after announcing successful bookings of Rs. 500 crore for its Bengaluru residential project.

Aditya Infotech surged 5 percent after launching a QIP issue at a floor price of Rs 3,648.43 per share.

NATCO Pharma rallied 2.3 percent after its board approved a proposal to raise up to Rs. 1,300 crore via a rights issue.

Sapphire Foods dropped 1 percent on receiving a Rs. 516.84 crore GST show cause notice from the Tamil Nadu tax authority for FY24.