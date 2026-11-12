12.11.2026 05:19:35

Indian Shares Modestly Higher In Early Trade

(RTTNews) - Indian shares clung to modest gains in early trade on Thursday, adding to recent string of gains amid easing crude oil prices and continued foreign fund inflows.

Brent crude futures traded below $92 a barrel, easing some pressure on India's import bill, inflation outlook and current account.

The 30-share BSE Sensex was up 344 points, or 0.4 percent, at 82,223 while the NSE Nifty index edged up by 95 points, or 0.4 percent, to 25,349.

Bajaj Finance rallied 2.4 percent after launching its qualified institutional placement (QIP) bids.

Tata Power Company advanced 1.5 percent after Q2 consolidated net profit jumped nearly 49 percent from last year.

Hindustan Copper soared 4 percent on reporting a 47 percent year-on-year rise in its quarterly consolidated net profit.

Indigo, Titan Company, Axis Bank, BEL, ICICI Bank, SBI, Adani Ports, ITC, Eternal and Bajaj FinServ were up 1-2 percent.

Aurobindo Pharma declined 1.5 percent. The U.S. FDA has classified its U.S. facility Lannet Company LLC as "Official Action Indicated", following an inspection in August.

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