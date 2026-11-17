(RTTNews) - Indian shares were modestly higher on Tuesday despite weak cues from global markets.

The benchmark 30-share BSE Sensex was up 186 points, or 0.2 percent, at 82,289 in early trade as falling oil prices and continued foreign investor inflows offset AI-related concerns.

The NSE Nifty index edged up by 70 points, or 0.3 percent, to 25,361.

Among the top gainers, Adani Ports, Axis Bank, Maruti Suzuki India, Asian Paints, Mahindra & Mahindra, SBI and Indigo rose 1-2 percent.

Jewelry major Senco Gold soared 7.2 percent after reporting record festive sales during the period covering Dhanteras and Diwali.

Adani Enterprises rose 1.3 percent after commencing production of India's longest 91.2-metre onshore wind turbine blades at a facility in Mundra, Gujarat.

ARSS Infrastructure Projects jumped 5 percent on bagging an order worth Rs. 131 crore from Northern Railway.

HDFC Life Insurance fell about 1 percent after announcing a private placement of subordinated non-convertible debentures worth up to Rs. 500 crore.

Lemon Tree Hotels dropped 1 percent after signing a franchise agreement for a property featuring 42 rooms in Punjab.