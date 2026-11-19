(RTTNews) - Indian shares were little changed on Thursday after falling notably in the previous session due to profit taking after recent string of gains.

A cautious undertone prevailed as investors weighed a sharp selloff in commodities, AI-related financial risks and hawkish Fed signals.

The 30-share BSE Sensex was up 199 points, or 0.2 percent, at 82,230 in early trade while the NSE Nifty index edged up by 54 points, or 0.2 percent, to 25,282.

Automakers led the surge, with Mahindra & Mahindra climbing 5.3 percent and Maruti Suzuki India surging 3.5 percent after oil prices fell sharply in the previous session on expectations of oversupply.

Sun Pharma, SBI, Bharti Airtel, Bajaj FinServ, BEL, Indigo and Hindustan Unilever were up 1-2 percent.

Physicswallah rallied 2.6 percent after saying it is targeting nearly threefold jump in revenue growth by FY30.

LT Foods soared almost 10 percent after it agreed to acquire U.S.-based packaged foods company MK Foods Holdings for an enterprise value of USD 5.8 million (around Rs.54.2 crore).

Tata Motors gained 1 percent after it announced a partnership with Ghassan Aboud Automotive to distribute its commercial vehicles in Syria.

Information technology stocks such as Infosys, TCS, Tech Mahindra and HCL Technologies fell 2-3 percent after chief economic advisor (CEA) V Anantha Nageswaran said that India's challenge next year may be managing the rupee's strength rather than its weakness.

Equitas Small Finance Bank fell about 1 percent after announcing it would apply for a universal bank license in 2027.

SpiceJet lost nearly 4 percent on fund raising reports.

Paytm slumped 5.6 percent and Pine Labs tumbled 3.5 percent after reports emerged that business-to-business payments through the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) could attract a flat fee of Rs. 5, significantly lower than the amount businesses were expecting.