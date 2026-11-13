Indian Shares Modestly Lower In Early Trade

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were moving lower in early trade on Friday as oil prices and U.S. Treasury yields spiked after U.S. Donald Trump downplayed the prospects of a comprehensive diplomatic solution with Iran, halted the negotiation process that Vice President Vance was advancing, and instead accepted a stalemate characterized by "no war, no talks."

Trump also indicated he may use military force against Iran if U.S. allies and ships are threatened.

Investors were also reacting to domestic data that showed India's consumer price inflation rose more than expected in October to the highest level in two years, heightening expectations for further interest rate hikes.

Consumer price inflation rose to 6.09 percent from 5.54 percent in the previous month, surpassing economist expectations of 5.93 percent.

The October reading marks the highest level in two years and remains above the Reserve Bank of India's 2 percent to 6 percent tolerance band.

The benchmark 30-share Sensex was down 217 points, or 0.30 percent, at 81,693, recouping some early losses. The NSE Nifty index slipped 104 points, or 0.40 percent, to 25,196.

Among the prominent decliners, SBI, BEL, Titan Company, HDFC Bank and Mahindra & Mahindra fell 1-2 percent.

Vodafone Idea tumbled nearly 3 percent after widening its Q2 consolidated net loss to Rs. 5,975 crore.

Ola Electric Mobility fell 1.5 percent as it posted a consolidated net loss of Rs. 362 crore in Q2FY27.

Manappuram Finance dropped 2 percent despite reporting a more than three-fold increase in Q2 FY27 consolidated profit.

Hitachi Energy India soared 9 percent on reporting a 21 percent year-on-year rise in quarterly net profit.

Oil India added 1 percent after reporting a 53 percent jump in second-quarter net profit.

Indian Hotels rose about 1 percent after signing an agreement for a resort in Meghalaya, strengthening its presence in Northeast India.