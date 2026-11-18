(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened a tad lower on Wednesday as weak global cues, hawkish Fed remarks and rising tensions in the Middle East prompted traders to lock in profits after recent strong gains.

The 30-share BSE Sensex was down 270 points, or 0.3 percent, at 82,261 in early trade while the NSE Nifty index dipped 116 points, or half a percent, to 25,271.

Selling was seen across the board, with Adani Ports, BEL, Bajaj Finance, Tata Steel, Asian Paints, TCS and Titan falling 1-2 percent.

ArMee Infotech rallied 2.6 percent after it signed a pact for a 135 MW solar power project at Maharashtra.

IIFL Finance soared 5.2 percent after a block deal, with Fairfax Financial likely exiting its stake.

Ashoka Buildcon surged 3.6 percent on securing a Rs 1,465 crore contract from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).