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18.11.2026 05:33:22
Indian Shares Modestly Lower In Early Trade
(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened a tad lower on Wednesday as weak global cues, hawkish Fed remarks and rising tensions in the Middle East prompted traders to lock in profits after recent strong gains.
The 30-share BSE Sensex was down 270 points, or 0.3 percent, at 82,261 in early trade while the NSE Nifty index dipped 116 points, or half a percent, to 25,271.
Selling was seen across the board, with Adani Ports, BEL, Bajaj Finance, Tata Steel, Asian Paints, TCS and Titan falling 1-2 percent.
ArMee Infotech rallied 2.6 percent after it signed a pact for a 135 MW solar power project at Maharashtra.
IIFL Finance soared 5.2 percent after a block deal, with Fairfax Financial likely exiting its stake.
Ashoka Buildcon surged 3.6 percent on securing a Rs 1,465 crore contract from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).
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