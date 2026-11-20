(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened lower on Friday as a global AI selloff on concerns over slower AI infrastructure spending and expectations of prolonged monetary policy tightening by the Federal Reserve rattled investors.

The 30-share BSE Sensex was down 107 points at 82,915, recouping some early losses amid broad-based gains in the information technology sector. The NSE Nifty index slipped 26 points, or 0.1 percent, to 25,489.

Among the prominent decliners, Axis Bank, Titan Company and Tata Steel tumbled 2-3 percent.

Urban Company slumped more than 4 percent after completing a qualified institutional share placement.

Ashoka Buildcon plunged 4 percent after its client in Saudi Arabia canceled a major project worth Rs. 846.38 crore.

NLC India fell 1.1 percent after its subsidiary, NLC Renewables, filed its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with SEBI for a proposed initial public offering.

IT stocks such as TCS, Infosys, HCL Technologies and Tech Mahindra were up 1-2 percent amid an AI-led selloff in global markets.

Paytm advanced 1.6 percent after its board approved a partnership with Funding Asia Group Pte. Ltd., Singapore.

Dilip Buildcon rallied nearly 3 percent on securing on order from Gurugram Metro Rail worth Rs. 419.47 crore.