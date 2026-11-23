(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened lower on Monday, tracking a sell-off in global markets sparked by an unwinding of the artificial intelligence trade.

The 30-share BSE Sensex was down 346 points, or 0.4 percent, at 83,572, recouping some early losses. The NSE Nifty index was down 125 points, or half a percent, at 25,675.

Among the prominent decliners, Tata Steel plummeted 5.3 percent after selling two key businesses.

Kotak Mahindra Bank, SBI, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, UltraTech Cement and Axis Bank dropped 1-2 percent.

Natco Pharma fell 1 percent after receiving seven Form 483 observations for its Hyderabad facility.

Kama Holdings tumbled 3.3 percent after its board approved a Rs. 350-crore share buyback proposal at Rs. 2,500 per share.

Information technology stocks were sharply higher, with HCL Technologies, Infosys, Tech Mahindra and TCS surging 2-3 percent.

Ashoka Buildcon soared 6.4 percent on bagging a Rs. 1,465-crore NHAI contract.

Raksan Transformers rose about 1 percent on securing a Rs. 24.75 crore order for distribution transformers from a Pune-based EPC firm.