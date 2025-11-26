26.11.2025 05:21:06

Indian Shares Open Higher On Fed Rate Cut Hopes

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened on a buoyant note Wednesday as a slew of weak U.S. data boosted expectations for a Federal Reserve interest rate cut next month.

The benchmark BSE Sensex was up 373 points, or 0.4 percent, at 84,90 in early trade while the broader NSE Nifty index edged up by 126 points, or half a percent, to 26,010.

HCL Technologies gained 1 percent after announcing a strategic partnership with Amazon Web Services to speed up transformation in the financial services sector.

Jayant Infratech soared 5 percent on winning a Rs. 162 crore EPC contract from Konkan Railway.

Indraprastha Gas added 1.4 percent after signing a joint venture agreement with CEID Consultants & Engineering for compressed biogas plants and other biofuel projects.

Indian Overseas Bank rose nearly 2 percent on news it will receive an income tax refund of Rs. 835.08 crore for Assessment Year 2022-23.

Zydus Lifesciences rose about 1 percent on securing FDA approval for its Verapamil Hydrochloride extended-release tablets.

NCC gained more than 1 percent on winning a Rs. 2,063 crore construction order.

Bharti Airtel fell over 2 percent as a promoter group entity initiated a block deal worth around Rs. 7,100 crore ($806 million).

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

11:52 Icahns Depot: Diese Aktien standen im 3. Quartal im Fokus
24.11.25 Bridgewaters Depot-Umbau im dritten Quartal: Diese Aktien rückten neben Microsoft, NVIDIA & Co. in den Fokus
23.11.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 47
23.11.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 47: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
22.11.25 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX etwas fester -- Börsen in Fernost letztlich überwiegend im Plus
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt legen am Mittwoch leicht zu. Asiens wichtigste Börsen verbuchten mehrheitlich Gewinne.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen