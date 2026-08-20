Indian Shares Open Higher; Financials And IT Stocks Lead Gains

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were sharply higher on Thursday after seven days of losses. Investor sentiment received a boost from easing global bond yields after an announcement by the U.S. Treasury Department that it would buy back more longer-term debt, covering maturities of between 10 and 30 years in a bid to keep borrowing costs in check.

The benchmark 30-share BSE Sensex was up 540 points, or 0.7 percent, at 77,450 in early trade, while the NSE Nifty index surged 128 points, or half a percent, to 24,206.

Among the top gainers, Kotak Mahindra Bank, TCS, HDFC Bank, HCL Technologies, Tech Mahindra, Hindustan Unilever, Bajaj Finance, Axis Bank, Infosys and Eternal were up 1-2 percent.

Shares of Hexaware Technologies rose 1.2 percent. Following online claims of an employee database exposure, the company clarified that there is no reliable evidence of a systems or customer data breach.

Ramco Systems advanced 1.5 percent on news it will provide Pem-Air with an integrated aviation software platform to support engine MRO growth and AI-enable operations.

Autoline Industries jumped 5 percent on bagging a Rs. 110-crore work order from Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles.

Aditya Infotech surged 4 percent on fund raising reports.