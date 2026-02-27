27.02.2026 05:20:04

Indian Shares Open Lower As US-Iran Talks End With No Deal; IT Stocks Extend Gains

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened lower on Friday as a global tech rally stalled and the latest round of Iran-U.S. nuclear talks in Geneva ended without any achievements.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Iran rejected major U.S. proposals, including transferring enriched uranium abroad, halting enrichment, and dismantling certain nuclear sites. The next round of negotiations would happen in a less than a week.

The benchmark BSE Sensex was down 362 points, or 0.4 percent, at 81,886 in early trade while the broader NSE Nifty index dipped 131 points, or half a percent, to 25,366.

Among the prominent decliners, ITC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Asian Paints, Mahindra & Mahindra, Bharti Airtel, Bajaj FinServ, Maruti Suzuki India, Hindustan Unilever and UltraTech Cement were down 1-2 percent.

Saatvik Green Energy tumbled 2.5 percent despite securing new orders worth Rs 87 crore for the supply of solar photovoltaic modules.

Jio Financial Services rose about 1 percent after infusing Rs. 2,000 crore into its lending arm.

IT stocks traded higher for a third consecutive session, with HCL Technologies, Tech Mahindra and Infosys rising 1-2 percent.

Netweb Technologies climbed 1.1 percent after collaborating with NYSE-listed Vertiv.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

03:36 Bill Ackmans Portfolio: In diese Aktien war der Marktprofi in Q4/2025 investiert
03:14 Diese US-Aktien stehen bei der UBS im vierten Quartal 2025 im Fokus
25.02.26 Wenig Veränderung: Auf diese Aktien setzte der Gates Foundation Trust im 4. Quartal 2025
24.02.26 Depot-Update: Die Q4-Strategie von George Soros
23.02.26 So hat die Deutsche Bank im vierten Quartal 2025 investiert: Aktien von NVIDIA, Microsoft, Apple & Co.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

NVIDIA-Bilanz im Fokus: ATX letztlich wenig bewegt -- DAX schließt stärker -- US-Börsen gehen uneinheitlich aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen gehen uneinheitlich aus dem Donnerstagshandel
Der heimische Aktienmarkt schloss am Donnerstag nahe der Nulllinie, während der deutsche Leitindex zulegen konnte. Die Wall Street präsentierte sich uneinheitlich. Die Börsen in Asien fanden am Donnerstag keine einheitliche Richtung.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen