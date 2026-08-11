Indian Shares Open Lower On Hormuz Fears; IT Stocks Buck Trend

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were moving lower on Tuesday after oil prices soared nearly 5 percent overnight on growing doubts over a near-term agreement to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

As inflation worries mount, investors also await cues from key U.S. inflation readings due this week.

The benchmark BSE Sensex was down 340 points, or 0.4 percent, at 78,201 in early trade while the broader NSE Nifty index dipped 93 points, or 0.4 percent, to 24,490.

Among the prominent decliners, Power Grid Corp, Eternal, Bajaj Finance, Bharti Airtel, Indigo, UltraTech Cement and Axis Bank all fell around 1 percent.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises fell 2.2 percent after Q1 profit nearly halved.

IT stocks traded higher, with Tech Mahindra, Infosys and HCL Technologies rising between 0.6 percent and 1.4 percent.

Gland Pharma soared 11 percent on reporting a 47 percent jump in Q1 net profit.

Lumax Auto Technologies skyrocketed 10 percent after more than doubling its Q1 net profit.

PC Jeweller soared 6 percent after Q1 operating earnings nearly doubled.