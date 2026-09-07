Indian Shares Open Lower On US-Iran Tensions; IT Stocks Among Worst Hit

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were subdued in early trade on Monday after the U.S. and Iran exchanged attacks in the Strait of Hormuz, reviving concerns about disruption to Middle East supplies.

Rising bond yields also kept investors on edge as a robust U.S. jobs report raised the probability that the Federal Reserve will increase its key interest rate at its upcoming policy meeting later this month.

The benchmark 30-share BSE Sensex was down 260 points, or 0.3 percent, at 76,255 while the broader NSE Nifty index dipped 80 points, or 0.3 percent, to 23,817.

TCS fell about 1 percent. Its subsidiary HyperVault has announced plans to invest Rs. 70,000 crore in a large-scale AI data center campus on 264 acres of land in Hyderabad's Bharat Future City.

Peer Infosys tumbled 2.5 percent, Wipro lost 1.7 percent, HCL Technologies dropped 1.5 percent and Tech Mahindra declined 1.4 percent.

Metal stocks traded lower, with SAIL falling more than 1 percent and Tata Steel losing 1.5 percent after recent gains.

Hyundai Motor India was little changed after announcing it is aiming for 30 percent sales from rural markets within 3-4 years.

Tata Motors rose about 1 percent after launching an all-cash voluntary tender offer to acquire all common shares of Iveco Group for EUR 14.10 per share.

CG Power gained 1.2 percent after rolling out the first power transformer from its new greenfield facility in MP's Sehore.