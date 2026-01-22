22.01.2026 05:36:32

Indian Shares Open On Buoyant Note As Trump Drops Tariff Threat Over Greenland

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened on a buoyant note Thursday, with firm global cues and encouraging corporate earnings boosting investor sentiment.

Risk sentiment improved in global markets after U.S. President Donald Trump withdrew a threat to impose tariffs on a number of European nations for their stance on Greenland, stressing a 'framework of a future deal' on Greenland and wider Arctic region has been reached with NATO chief Mark Rutte.

The benchmark BSE Sensex jumped 705 points, or 0.9 percent, to 82,615 in early trade while the broader NSE Nifty index surged 232 points, or 0.9 percent, to 25,389. Waaree Energies soared 11 percent after posting record Q3 results.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories jumped 5 percent after surpassing third-quarter expectations. Jindal Stainless surged 3.2 percent, Bank of India rallied 6 percent and Bajaj Consumer Care soared 9 percent on reporting encouraging quarterly results.

Eternal rose over 1 percent after posting turnaround results for the third quarter ended December.

Lemon Tree Hotels rose 2.5 percent after it signed a license agreement for an 85-room Lemon Tree Premier property in Omkareshwar.

Biocon was up more than 2 percent after completing the acquisition of the remaining stake in Biocon Biologics from Mylan Inc. for $200 million.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

18.01.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 3: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
18.01.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 3
17.01.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
17.01.26 KW 3: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
16.01.26 KW 3: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen beenden Sitzung deutlich fester -- ATX geht stärker aus dem Handel -- DAX letztlich schwächer -- Asiens Börsen schließen uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt präsentierte sich zur Wochenmitte stärker, wohingegen der deutsche Leitindex nachgab. Der Dow legte daneben kräftig zu. Am Mittwoch wiesen die wichtigsten asiatischen Indizes verschiedene Vorzeichen aus.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen