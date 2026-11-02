Indian Shares Rally As Crude Oil Eases

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened on a buoyant note on Monday, with easing oil prices and renewed buying from foreign institutional investors amid concerns over the outlook for AI trade elsewhere globally helping underpin investor sentiment.

The 30-share BSE Sensex was up 995 points, or 1.3 percent, at 75,450 in early trade while the NSE Nifty index jumped 263 points, or 1.1 percent, to 23,316.

Among the top gainers, Reliance Industries soared 6.4 percent and Tata Steel rallied 4.1 percent.

Indigo, Power Grid Corp, HCL Technologies, TCS, BEL, Asia Paints, Maruti Suzuki India and NTPC were up 2-3 percent.

NCC rallied 3.2 percent after announcing it had secured eight additional orders worth 1,862.45 crore last month.

Cranex jumped 6 percent on securing orders worth Rs. 12.93 crore for EOT cranes.

Nazara Technologies gained 1 percent after infusing $77 million into its U.K. subsidiary.

Deccan Gold Mines advanced 2.7 percent after announcing an encouraging milestone at its Bhalukona Nickel-Copper-Platinum Group Elements project in Chhattisgarh.

Marathon Nextgen Realty soared 7 percent after its board approved the acquisition of Adani Group's 60 percent stake in Monte South for approximately Rs.335 crore.