Indian Shares Rally As IT Stocks Extend Gains Amid AI Woes

(RTTNews) - Indian shares traded sharply higher on Wednesday after data showed India's industrial production grew 7.3 percent in June, the fastest in nearly two years, as against 2.2 percent a year ago and 5.1 percent growth reported for May 2026.

Positive global cues also helped underpin investor sentiment ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's interest-rate decision later in the day.

The benchmark 30-share BSE Sensex surged 750 points, or 1 percent, to 77,516 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 224 points, or 0.9 percent, at 24,208.

IT stocks extended strong gains from the previous session, with Tech Mahindra, TCS and Infosys surging 2-4 percent on AI valuation concerns ahead of key tech earnings. Larsen & Toubro jumped more than 3 percent as it reported a 14 percent year-on-year rise in quarterly consolidated net profit.

Tata Capital soared 4 percent on reporting a 56 percent year-on-year rise in its Q1 profit.

DCM Shriram climbed 4.4 percent as it posted a more than six-fold increase in quarterly profit.

Adani Enterprises and Bajaj Housing Finance were moving higher ahead of their quarterly earnings results due today.

Suzlon Energy fell about 1 percent after posting disappointing results for the first quarter of FY27.