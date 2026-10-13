Indian Shares Rally As IT Stocks Surge On AI Selloff

(RTTNews) - Indian shares logged strong gains on Tuesday, with information technology stocks leading the surge as enthusiasm for artificial intelligence eased.

Broadcom and Intel CEOs have flagged capital costs and uncertain returns as potential constraints on AI infrastructure expansion as Chinese artificial intelligence models gain users rapidly.

Last week, billionaire Ray Dalio warned that AI is a "classic bubble" that is nearing a bursting point.

Lower oil prices, a strengthening rupee and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's remarks on long-term capital gains (LTCG) tax also boosted investor sentiment.

Brent crude prices fell nearly 2 percent to snap a three-session winning streak as Russia partially lifted its diesel export restrictions, helping ease supply constraints in global fuel markets.

The rupee was up 82 paise at 94.96 against the dollar today, adding to the previous session's surge after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced a slew of measures to support the domestic currency and manage liquidity.

Meanwhile, replying to a question at an event, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said investors in India and abroad had been discussing the taxation of capital gains and different asset classes and the government was open to hearing to their views.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex soared 1,109.10 points, or 1.54 percent, to 73,033.78 while the NSE Nifty index jumped 358.60 points, or 1.60 percent, to 22,721.95.

The BSE mid-cap and small-cap indexes rose 0.9 percent and 0.4 percent, respectively. The market breadth was strong on the BSE, with 2,518 shares rising while 1,834 shares fell and 239 shares closed unchanged.

Among the top gainers, HCL Technologies skyrocketed 8.3 percent, TCS surged 6.6 percent and Tech Mahindra rallied 4.9 percent.

SBI, Bharti Airtel, BEL, Mahindra & Mahindra, Titan Company, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj FinServ, Trent, Hindustan Unilever and Infosys rose 2-4 percent.