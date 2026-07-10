Indian Shares Rally On Firm Global Cues

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were sharply higher in early trade on Friday, tracking firm cues from global markets and falling oil prices on speculation the escalation of hostilities between the U.S. and Iran will be limited.

A U.S. official said the U.S. will continue "technical talks" with Iran and remains committed to finding a solution to the conflict.

The benchmark 30-share BSE Sensex was up 815 points, or 1.05 percent, at 77,547 while the broader NSE Nifty index edged up by 245 points, or 1 percent, at 24,206.

Among the top gainers, HCL Technologies, Tech Mahindra, Adani Ports and Tata Steel rallied 2-3 percent.

Tata Consultancy Services, India's top software services exporter, added nearly 2 percent. The company reported June-quarter revenue of $7.6 billion, up 2.7 percent year-on-year and largely flat sequentially, in line with subdued expectations.

Bajaj FinServ rose about 1 percent after sharing monthly business updates from its unlisted insurance subsidiaries.

Mahindra & Mahindra climbed 1.2 percent after reporting a 32.5 percent jump in June vehicle sales.

JSW Cement advanced 1.4 percent after it outlined an ambitious expansion plan to increase its cement manufacturing capacity to 60 MTPA.

Anand Rathi Wealth surged 2.5 percent as it reported a 73.6 percent year-on-year rise in its consolidated net profit for the quarter ended June FY27.