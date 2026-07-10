Indian Shares Rally On Global Cues

(RTTNews) - Indian shares ended Friday's session on a buoyant note, with firm cues from global markets and TCS' better-than-expected Q1 earnings helping underpin investor sentiment.

Global cues remained favorable after a U.S. official said the U.S. will continue "technical talks" with Iran and remains committed to finding a solution to the conflict.

Fears about a return to full-blow war subsided after President Donald Trump claimed that Iran wants to "make a deal so badly," but he doesn't know if they're worthy of making a deal.

IT stocks were in the spotlight today after Tata Consultancy Services, India's largest software services exporter, reported a healthy 14 percent rise in Q1 revenue, beating analysts' estimates, driven by a weak rupee and higher spending by banking clients. Quarterly profit rose about 5 percent from last year.

The 30-share BSE Sensex settled 827.57 points, or 1.08 percent, at 77,569.39 while the NSE Nifty index surged 244.10 points, or 1.02 percent, to close at 24,206.90.

The BSE mid-cap and small-cap indexes jumped 1.4 percent and 1.2 percent, respectively.

The market breadth was strong on the BSE, with 2,884 shares rising while 1,372 shares fell and 178 shares closed unchanged.

Among the top gainers, HCL Technologies, Larsen & Toubro, Adani Ports, UltraTech, Bajaj Finance, Infosys, Tata Steel, Axis Bank, BEL, Tech Mahindra and Reliance Industries all rose around 2 percent.