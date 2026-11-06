Indian Shares Rebound After Early Slide

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were moving higher on Friday, shrugging off early losses as traders locked in profits at higher levels following recent strong gains amid an ongoing tech sell-off in global markets.

The 30-share BSE Sensex edged up by 610 points, or 0.8 percent, to 79,920 in choppy trade while the NSE Nifty index was up 125 points, or half a percent, at 24,652.

Mahindra & Mahindra soared 5.3 percent after the automaker reported a 13 percent jump in quarterly profit.

IT stocks such as HCL Technologies, Infosys and TCS were up around 2 percent each after a Wall Street rout wiped out roughly $2.5 billion in market value overnight on concerns over tech valuations and whether substantial AI spending can generate sufficient returns.

Among other prominent gainers, Axis Bank, Sun Pharma, ITC, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank all rose over 1 percent.

Bharti Airtel rose 1.4 percent as it posted a 31 percent year-on-year growth in Q2 consolidated net profit.

Titan Company gained 2 percent on robust Q2 results.

Texmaco Rail & Engineering advanced 1.5 percent on securing three orders worth about Rs. 428.55 crore.

Britannia Industries fell more than 2 percent on reporting a 10.8 percent year-on-year rise in Q2 consolidated net profit.

LIC tumbled nearly 3 percent after reporting a slowdown in sales of market-linked policies to individuals during the September quarter.

Hindalco slumped 4 percent, Siemens dropped 1.6 percent and Jubilant FoodWorks fell 1.1 percent ahead of their quarterly earnings results due today.