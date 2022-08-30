Indian Shares Rebound After Monday's Selloff

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened higher on Tuesday, with gains in other Asian markets and rising U.S. stock futures offering some support following heavy losses in the previous session.

The benchmark S&P/BSE Sensex climbed 515 points, or 0.9 percent, to 58,487 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 157 points, or 0.9 percent, at 17,470.

Among the prominent gainers, Eicher Motors, ONGC, Bajaj Finance, IndusInd Bank and Bajaj FinServ jumped 2-4 percent.

Reliance Industries was marginally higher after Mukesh Ambani made several key announcements at the AGM including the launch of 5G services, Jio AirFiber and Rs. 75,000 crore investment to expand petrochemical capacity.

NDTV was locked at the 5 percent upper circuit limit. The Adani group and NDTV have sought regulatory clarification on the issue of warrant conversion to VCPL.