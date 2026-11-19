(RTTNews) - Indian shares rebounded sharply on Thursday after falling notably in the previous session due to profit taking after recent string of gains.

While rate-sensitive banking and auto stocks surged, information technology stocks underperformed after chief economic advisor (CEA) V Anantha Nageswaran said that India's challenge next year may be managing the rupee's strength rather than its weakness.

The 30-share BSE Sensex soared 989.94 points, or 1.21 percent, to 83,021.75. The NSE Nifty index settled 286.35 points, or 1.14 percent, higher at 25,514.30.

Both benchmarks ended at their highest closing levels in nearly nine months, supported by steadier oil prices and continued foreign fund inflows.

The rally extended to broader markets, with the BSE mid-cap and small-cap indexes rising 1 percent and 0.8 percent, respectively, despite weak cues from global markets.

Global sentiment was fragile due to concerns over slower AI infrastructure spending and expectations of prolonged monetary policy tightening by the Federal Reserve.

The market breadth was strong on the BSE, with 2,410 shares rising while 1,983 shares fell and 237 shares closed unchanged.

Among the top gainers, automaker Mahindra & Mahindra soared 4.8 percent and Maruti Suzuki India jumped 7.6 percent.

Power Grid Corp, SBI, BEL, Hindustan Unilever and Axis Bank rallied 2-4 percent. Among the prominent decliners, HCL Technologies, Tech Mahindra, TCS and Infosys fell 1-2 percent.