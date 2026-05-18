Indian Shares Recoup Early Losses As IT Stocks Surge

(RTTNews) - Indian shares ended little changed on Monday, after having suffered heavy losses earlier in the session on rising Middle East tensions and economic concerns.

The benchmark BSE Sensex rebounded over 1,100 points from the day's lows before closing 77.05 points, or 0.10 percent, higher at 75,315.04.

The NSE Nifty index also fell up to 1.3 percent in early trading before recovering to close up 6.45 points at 23,649.95, supported by gains in information technology stocks.

A cautious undertone prevailed as the rupee hit a record low of 96.25 against the dollar and Brent crude prices climbed above $110 a barrel amid the continued near-shutdown of the Strait of Hormuz.

U.S.-Iran tensions remain elevated after U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday warned that "the clock is ticking" for Iran and they better get moving, FAST, or there won't be anything left of them.

A drone strike caused a fire at a nuclear power plant in the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia reported intercepting three drones, escalating regional tensions.

The mid-cap and small-cap indexes on the BSE dropped 0.4 percent and 1.7 percent, respectively.

The market breadth was weak on the BSE, with 3,029 shares falling while 1,267 shares rose and 196 shares closed unchanged.

IT stocks topped the gainers list, with Tech Mahindra surging 4.4 percent and Infosys rallying 2.2 percent.

Kotak Mahindra Bank, BEL, Bajaj Finance, HCL Technologies, Sun Pharma, Bajaj FinServ and Bharti Airtel added 1-2 percent.

Among the prominent decliners, Mahindra & Mahindra, Trent, Maruti Suzuki India, SBI, NTPC, Power Grid Corp and Tata Steel fell 1-3 percent.