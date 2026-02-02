02.02.2026 05:42:02

Indian Shares Recover After Budget Shock

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened on a positive note Monday after falling sharply during the special weekend trading session on Sunday amid disappointment over the government's budget proposal to increase taxes on equity derivatives trading.

The benchmark BSE Sensex was up 450 points, or 0.6 percent, at 81,175 in early trade after tumbling nearly 2 percent the previous day.

The broader NSE Nifty index edged up by 47 points, or 0.2 percent, to 24,872 as oil prices fell over 3 percent on easing U.S.-Iran tensions.

Adani Green Energy surged 4 percent after issuing a fresh clarification regarding a civil case filed by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Eternal, Larsen & Toubro, Asian Paints and Adani Ports all were up around 3 percent. Hyundai Motor fell more than 2 percent, Bajaj Housing Finance dropped 1 percent, RailTel Corp gave up 1.3 percent and Tata Chemicals lost 2.5 percent ahead of their earnings results.

ITC dropped 1.2 percent after a hike in excise duty on cigarettes in the Union Budget 2026-27.

Quess Corp declined more than 2 percent as it received a final assessment order from the Income Tax Department, resulting in a tax demand of Rs. 160 crore.

