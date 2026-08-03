03.08.2026 12:23:38

Indian Shares Rise As Oil Prices Plunge On Iran Deal Hopes

(RTTNews) - Indian shares rose notably on Monday, with a weaker dollar in international markets, renewed foreign fund inflows and cooling crude oil prices helping underpin investor sentiment.

The Indian rupee hovered near a four-week high as the U.S. dollar index dipped following joint intervention by the United States and Japan to prop up the Japanese yen.

Meanwhile, Brent crude futures fell nearly 5 percent toward $83 a barrel after U.S. President Donald Trump held off on a fresh attack on Iran and said an agreement was close, signaling renewed diplomatic momentum to end months of fighting.

The benchmark 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 544.39 points, or 0.70 percent, to 78,639.03, while the NSE Nifty index surged 390.70 points, or 1.60 percent, to 24,774.30.

The BSE mid-cap and small-cap indexes on the BSE climbed 0.7 percent and 1.3 percent, respectively.

The market breadth was strong on the BSE, with 2,825 shares rising while 1,568 shares declined and 202 shares closed unchanged.

Among the top gainers, Bajaj FinServ, Axis Bank, ITC, Eternal, Infosys, TCS and Indigo rallied 2-4 percent.

Shares of home services marketplace Urban Company soared 12.4 percent after the company delivered better-than-expected June-quarter earnings.

Fintech firm One MobiKwik Systems advanced 4.4 percent after the company returned to profit in the April-June quarter of FY2027.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

02.08.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im Juli 2026: Monatsbilanz der Kryptowährungen
02.08.26 KW 31: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
02.08.26 Die Top 30 der bestbezahlten CEOs in den USA
02.08.26 Juli 2026: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat
01.08.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 31

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX legt deutlich zu -- DAX knackt erstmals 26.000-Punkte-Marke -- Asiens Börsen letztlich überwiegend in Rot - KOSPI bricht ein
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt verzeichnen am Montag Gewinne. Die Börsen in Fernost tendierten am Montag mehrheitlich tiefer.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen