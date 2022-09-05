Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
05.09.2022 06:29:19

Indian Shares Rise In Early Trade; Metal Stocks Surge

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened higher on Monday, shrugging off mixed global cues and weak trade data released over the weekend.

The benchmark S&P/BSE Sensex climbed 315 points, or half a percent, to 59,118 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 87 points, or half a percent, at 17,627.

Tech Mahindra, ICICI Bank, Tata Steel, JSW Steel and Hindalco rallied 1-3 percent in the Nifty pack, while Nestle India, Power Grid Corp and Shree Cement all fell around 1 percent.

TCS edged up slightly after altering its pay hike policy for lateral hires.

SpiceJet gained 2 percent after it obtained three-month extension for conducting its AGM.

HFCL advanced 1.4 percent on fund raising reports.

PVR added 1.7 percent after Societe Generale bought 3.23 lakh shares in the company via a block deal.

JSW Steel jumped 2.2 percent on news LIC has increased its stake in the company to 7 percent from 5 percent.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Vor EZB-Zinsentscheid: Handel in Asien mit Verlusten
In Fernost zeigen die Märkte nach unten.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen