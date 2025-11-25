Indian Shares Seen Flat To Higher At Open

(RTTNews) - Indian shares look set to open on a positive note Tuesday after a rebound in global technology shares and U.S. President Donald Trump's comments that he accepted Chinese President Xi Jinping's invitation to visit Beijing in April next year.

That said, volatility cannot be ruled out due to ongoing selling by foreign institutional investors amid a weakening rupee.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and Nifty ended modestly lower in volatile trade on Monday despite positive cues from global markets.

The rupee gained 50 paise to settle at 89.16 against the U.S. dollar on the back of likely intervention from the Reserve Bank of India.

Foreign investors net sold shares worth Rs 4,172 on Monday, while domestic institutional investors net bought shares to the extent of h Rs 4,513 crore, according to provisional exchange data.

Asian markets were broadly higher this morning, the dollar index was muted and oil ticked lower on oversupply concerns, while gold edged up slightly after rising nearly 2 percent in the prior session.

U.S. stocks surged overnight to start the shortened Thanksgiving trading week on an upbeat note amid AI optimism, hopes for a Federal Reserve cut in December and signs of progress in discussions to end the Russia-Ukraine war.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite soared 2.7 percent as Christopher Waller joined another influential policymaker, John Williams, in setting the stage for Federal Reserve easing next month. The S&P 500 jumped 1.6 percent and the Dow added 0.4 percent.

European stocks ended mostly higher on Monday after dovish signals from Fed officials. The pan European Stoxx 600 inched up 0.1 percent.

The German DAX rose 0.6 percent, while France's CAC 40 slipped 0.3 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 ended little changed.