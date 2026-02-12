Indian Shares Seen Flat To Higher At Open

(RTTNews) - Indian shares are seen opening flat to slightly higher on Thursday after the United States made significant revisions to its factsheet regarding the recently announced trade deal with India.

The updated document omitted any mention of pulses, removed text related to India's digital services tax and modified the language surrounding India's commitment to purchasing $500 billion worth of American goods, underlining the position stated by the govt during its media interactions.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and Nifty ended narrowly mixed on Wednesday as traders booked profits after three days of gains on optimism surrounding the interim trade agreement with the United States.

The rupee fell by 14 paise to close at 90.70 against the greenback on dollar demand from importers and rising crude oil prices amid geopolitical tensions.

Foreign institutional investors net bought shares to the extent of Rs 944 crore on Wednesday while domestic institutional investors offloaded shares worth Rs 125 crore, according to provisional exchange data.

Asian markets extended recent gains ahead of the U.S. inflation report due on Friday. U.S. Treasuries extending their losses, with the yield on the 10-year bond rising to 4.18 percent, as January's jobs data bolstered expectations that the Federal Reserve will hold interest rates steady for longer than previously anticipated.

Gold traded slightly lower as the dollar rose despite a resurgent yen and steadily rising yuan. The Japanese yen touched a two-week high amid easing fiscal concerns.

Oil prices rose for a second day, with WTI crude futures climbing toward $65 a barrel after rising over 1 percent in the previous session on heightened Middle East tensions.

Overnight, U.S. stocks fluctuated before closing lower as Treasury yields surged after the release of upbeat jobs data.

Data showed non-farm payroll employment jumped by 130,000 jobs in January after rising by a downwardly revised 48,000 jobs in December.

The jobless rate dipped from 4.4 percent to 4.3 percent, but revised data showed the world's largest economy generated far fewer jobs in 2024 and 2025 than was initially estimated.

The Dow slipped 0.1 percent, the S&P 500 edged down marginally and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite gave up 0.2 percent.

European stocks ended mixed on Wednesday amid another session of contrasting corporate earnings news.

The pan European Stoxx 600 ended little changed with a positive bias. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 surged 1.1 percent as commodity-linked shares rallied. France's CAC 40 slid 0.2 percent and the German DAX dropped half a percent.