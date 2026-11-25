(RTTNews) - Indian shares are seen opening higher on Wednesday after the previous session's selloff as FIIs continue their buying trend and oil prices remain soft on concerns over rising supply.

A cautious undertone may prevail, however, as investors brace for today's U.S. inflation reading and a possible tariff announcement from the Trump administration to replace levies struck down by the Supreme Court earlier this year.

U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer is expected to announce new tariffs on India, China, and 14 other economies accused of supporting excess industrial production that hurts American companies.

Indian stock markets were closed on Tuesday for Guru Nanak Jayanti. Benchmark indexes Sensex and Nifty plunged around 1.8 percent each on Monday as a global stock market rout prompted traders to lock in gains after four straight weeks of gains.

The rupee fell by 30 paise to close at 92.92 against the U.S. dollar, snapping its five-day winning streak.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net bought shares worth Rs. 5,672.99 crore on Monday, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net sold shares worth Rs. 2,760.12 crore, according to provisional exchange data.

Asian stocks were mixed this morning, with Japan and South Korea leading losses, amid renewed doubts on AI trade's durability.

The U.S. dollar held firm ahead of the release of October PCE and Q3 GDP readings.

Treasuries held steady after gaining in the New York session on haven demand. Gold was subdued at $3,550 an ounce after sliding more than 2 percent in the previous session.

Markets currently expect a 96 percent chance of a 25-basis-point increase at the Fed's December policy meeting and a 4 percent probability of a larger 50-basis-point increase, according to CME's FedWatch tool.

Brent crude futures dropped nearly 1 percent to $90.48 a barrel, giving back some of the previous sessions gain as traders weighed signs of rising supply against escalating attacks on vessels around the Strait of Hormuz.

Overnight, U.S. stocks ended mixed due to uncertainty about the AI trade and lingering inflation concerns.

Anthropic PBC shares dropped below their $83 IPO price and Nvidia gave back some of the gains from a rally sparked by Jensen Huang's return as CEO, triggering a sell-off across chipmakers.

Investors also weighed upbeat consumer confidence data against a hawkish speech by John Williams of the New York Fed as well as reports suggesting that the Trump administration is preparing to raise tariffs on China and dozens of other countries.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite slumped 1.5 percent and the S&P 500 dropped half a percent amid renewed concerns about spending on AI infrastructure and prospects of tighter regulations. The narrower Dow climbed 0.9 percent.

European stocks drifted lower on Tuesday after their strongest session in six months. The pan-European STOXX 600 fell 0.7 percent as semiconductor shares gave back some the previous session's gains.

The German DAX tumbled 1.3 percent despite a measure of German business sentiment rising for a seventh straight month in November.

France's CAC 40 ended on a flat note after the announcement of a blockbuster U.S. acquisition by Sanofi. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 slipped 0.1 percent, dragged down by mining stocks.