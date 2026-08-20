Indian Shares Seen Higher At Open As Global Bond Selloff Slows

(RTTNews) - Indian shares look set to open higher on Thursday after the U.S. Treasury announced debt buyback plans to stem a rout in the bond market.

The potential upside, however, may remain capped as Brent crude prices remained elevated around $92 a barrel after rising more than 3 percent so far this week.

Oil prices extended gains for a fourth consecutive session as U.S. President Donald Trump escalated economic pressure on Iran, describing it as the 'most crushing economic operation' ever imposed on a country.

Trump threatened economic punishment against any country whose banks, businesses, airports or government entities continue to provide Iran with what he called a "lifeline."

Asked about the Iran war, Trump reiterated that the U.S. has "complete control" of the Strait of Hormuz and that the talks could resume "maybe at some point."

Benchmark indexes Sensex and Nifty fell 0.4 percent and 0.3 percent, respectively on Wednesday to extend losses for a for a seventh straight session.

The rupee dropped 2 paise to close at 95.76 against the U.S. dollar, reaching its weakest level since late July due to heightened geopolitical tensions and sustained dollar demand from companies.

Foreign institutional investors net bought shares worth Rs 407.99 crore on Wednesday, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net bought shares to the extent of Rs 3,973.72 crore, according to provisional exchange data.

Asian markets were mostly higher this morning, with South Korea's Kospi surging over 6 percent and Japan's Nikkei adding 1 percent after chipmaker SK Hynix announced a bumper 40 trillion won ($28.3 billion) share repurchase program.

The U.S. dollar index held steady after slipping to a three-month low. Gold traded 0.6 percent lower at $4,496 an ounce after surging more than 4 percent on Wednesday and hitting its highest level since June 2 at $4,527.67 earlier in the day following a surprise liquidity support announcement by the U.S. Treasury.

U.S. stocks eked out modest gains overnight as government bond yields eased from recent highs after an announcement by the Treasury Department that it would buy back more longer-term debt, covering maturities of between 10 and 30 years in a bid to keep borrowing costs in check.

Investors also cheered Moderna's successful trial results for an experimental skin cancer therapy and the pausing of new U.S. tariffs on Canadian goods, but markets gave back some ground in afternoon trading after minutes from the Federal Reserve's July meeting showed uneasiness among members regarding inflation.

Many officials saw the scope for higher interest rates if inflation doesn't soon slow. The S&P 500 rose 0.2 percent to snap its three-day losing streak. The narrower Dow and the tech-heavy Nasdaq also gained around 0.2 percent each.

European stocks ended little changed on Wednesday due to inflation and interest-rate concerns.

The pan-European STOXX 600 slipped 0.1 percent. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 inched up 0.1 percent, the German DAX and France's CAC 40 both slid around 0.1 percent.