Indian Shares Seen Higher At Open; IT Stocks In Focus As AI Trade Falters

(RTTNews) - Indian shares are seen opening higher on Tuesday, with information technology stocks likely to be in focus as enthusiasm for artificial intelligence eased.

Broadcom and Intel CEOs have flagged capital costs and uncertain returns as potential constraints on AI infrastructure expansion as Chinese artificial intelligence models gain users rapidly.

Last week, billionaire Ray Dalio warned that AI is a "classic bubble" that is nearing a bursting point.

That said, broader market sentiment may remain weak as a result of widening conflict in the Middle East.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and Nifty gave up early gains to end down about 0.8 percent and 0.7 percent, respectively on Monday due to concerns over persistent foreign selling, elevated crude oil prices and rising domestic bond yields.

The rupee rose by 96 paise to close at 95.75 against the dollar, logging its best single-day gain since April 2, after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced a slew of measures to support the domestic currency and manage liquidity.

India's benchmark 10-year government bond yield surged above 7.35 percent to a three-high due to central bank measures affecting liquidity.

It is feared that higher borrowing costs could affect companies' profits and put pressure on equity valuations.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold shares worth Rs 1,708.48 crore on Monday, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net bought shares to the extent of Rs 3,045.02 crore, according to provisional exchange data.

Asian markets were moving lower this morning, with South Korea's Kospi index plummeting over 6 percent and Japan's Nikkei tumbling nearly 3 percent as warnings mounted around the AI trade ahead of a key earnings season.

As the AI hype fades, investors are weighing the outlook for capital spending against rising borrowing costs and elevated valuations.

The U.S. dollar index eased from an 18-month high despite hawkish Fed remarks and escalating Middle East tensions, with Saudi Arabia announcing it was continuing to deal with drone and missile attacks after a weekend of confrontation with the Houthi militia in Yemen.

Gold was little changed at $4,168 an ounce ahead of key U.S. inflation data due this week.

Cleveland Fed President Beth Hammack said on Monday the U.S. central bank should move "relatively quickly" to a restrictive monetary policy to keep inflation expectations anchored, but stopped short of backing another rate increase this month.

Brent crude prices fell more than 1 percent to $105.34 a barrel, snapping a three-session winning streak as Russia partially lifted its diesel export restrictions, helping ease supply constraints in global fuel markets.

U.S. stocks ended mixed overnight, with rising oil prices as well as concerns about AI funding and rapid adoption of Chinese frontier AI models keeping investors on edge ahead of a busy week of corporate earnings and inflation data.

Oil prices rose by nearly $2 a barrel after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused Russia of continuing to attack Ukraine's energy facilities despite U.S. President Trump's claim of an "energy ceasefire" between the two countries.

Following another deadly attack on Riyadh's international airport, Trump said he is "looking at" joining Saudi Arabia's fight against the Houthis.

While the Dow edged up 0.4 percent, the S&P 500 finished marginally lower and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.4 percent.

European stocks closed higher for a second straight session on Monday after the Russia-Ukraine energy ceasefire announcement.

The pan-European STOXX 600 advanced 0.7 percent. The German DAX surged 0.8 percent, France's CAC 40 rose 0.4 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 rallied 1 percent.