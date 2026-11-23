(RTTNews) - Indian shares look set to open higher on Monday despite a sharp sell-off on Wall Street Friday, sparked by an unwinding of the artificial intelligence trade.

Underlying sentiment may remain supported somewhat by steadier oil prices, sustained foreign investor inflows, and the U.S. Treasury yields slipping under 5 percent levels.

With the quarterly earnings season largely over, the focus will shift to the release of HSBS Flash India PMI for November later in the day, second-quarter GDP data on 30 November and the RBI's monetary policy decision on 4 December.

Asian stocks were deep in the red this morning, with Japanese markets closed for a holiday.

U.S. Treasury bond futures fell in Asian trading and the Japanese yen weakened as demand for haven assets ebbed.

Brent crude futures traded around $92 a barrel after three weeks of declines on expectations of rising global supply.

Gold jumped more than 2 percent to $3,612 an ounce after suffering its worst weekly decline since the pandemic.

The U.S. dollar eased off from a 19-month high ahead of the PCE inflation report, due Wednesday in a Thanksgiving holiday-shortened week. Economists expect the Fed's preferred inflation gauge to have risen 3.8 percent in October from a year earlier.

Traders have pared back expectations of a half-point Federal Reserve rate hike on December 9, with U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent warning that the U.S. central bank risks hurting the world's largest economy by overtightening policy.

U.S. stocks slumped on Friday as AI and semiconductor shares sold off sharply on fears about the viability of the AI investment wave.

Inflation worries also kept investors nervous after Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook said the Fed's current policy stance isn't doing enough to lean against a bout of inflation that is spreading to more parts of the economy.

The S&P 500 and the Dow plunged 3.7 percent and 1.9 percent, respectively, logging their largest weekly percentage losses since April 2025 and closing in correction territory.

The Nasdaq Composite plummeted 5.3 percent, posting its largest weekly drop since March 2020 and erasing all of its 2026 gains.

European stocks fell sharply on Friday and posted their steepest weekly decline since late March 2025, reflecting waning enthusiasm for artificial intelligence-related bets.

The pan-European STOXX 600 declined 2 percent to close at a six-week low. The German DAX tumbled 2.6 percent, France's CAC 40 lost 1.9 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 dropped 1 percent.