Indian Shares Seen Higher On Hormuz Deal Hopes

(RTTNews) - Indian shares look set to open higher on Friday amid investor optimism that the Middle East conflict is inching toward an end and that the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz may ease disruptions to energy flows.

Commenting on the final status of an interim deal, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said, "the teams have been going back and forth" and President Trump had set out three "red lines" for negotiations.

The three conditions are that Iran must hand over its highly enriched uranium, abandon its nuclear weapons development, and guarantee free passage through the Strait of Hormuz.

Bessent stressed that there can be no deal without these conditions and Trump will not sign a deal that is disadvantageous to the United States.

Vice President JD Vance cautioned that it remains uncertain whether or when an agreement with Iran could be finalized.

Indian stock markets were closed on Thursday on account of Bakri Id. Benchmark indexes Sensex and Nifty ended a choppy session slightly lower on Wednesday as renewed delays in U.S.-Iran negotiations kept investors cautious.

The rupee settled higher by 2 paise at 95.68 against the greenback following intermittent dollar sales from state-run banks.

Foreign institutional investors net sold shares worth Rs 1,043 crore on Wednesday, while domestic institutional investors net bought shares to the extent of Rs 3,821 crore, according to provisional exchange data.

Asian markets were broadly higher this morning amid renewed optimism toward artificial-intelligence stocks.

The dollar headed for a weekly loss and gold held above $4,500 an ounce, while Brent crude futures fell below $92 a barrel and remained on track for a sharp monthly loss. Overnight, U.S. stocks reversed early losses to reach new record closing highs as geopolitical tensions eased, core price index rose less than expected in April, and Snowflake's strong earnings outlook revived investor enthusiasm around the AI trade.

Media reports suggested that U.S. and Iranian negotiators have reached an agreement to extend the ceasefire for 60 days, allow "unrestricted" shipping through the vital Stratis of Hormuz without any tolls paid to Tehran, and launch negotiations on Iran's nuclear program.

Axios reported that President Trump still needs to approve the terms and has asked for "a couple of days" to decide. The report also stated that Iran would clear all mines from the vital waterway within 30 days.

In economic news, the PCE price index rose by 0.4 percent sequentially in April and by 3.8 percent year-over year. The annual rate of core PCE price index ticked up to 3.3 percent from 3.2 percent in March.

Consumer spending crept up in April, raising concerns the Federal Reserve would be forced to lift interest rates.

Separate data showed the U.S. economy grew at a 1.6 percent annual rate in in the first quarter, slower than previously estimated.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite surged 0.9 percent, the S&P 500 advanced 0.6 percent and the Dow inched up marginally.

European stocks ended lower on Thursday as investors reacted to mixed signals over the status of a potential U.S.-Iran peace deal.

The pan-European STOXX 600 declined half a percent. The German DAX dipped 0.3 percent, France's CAC 40 slid 0.2 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 shed 0.8 percent.