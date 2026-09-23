Indian Shares Seen Little Changed At Open

(RTTNews) - Indian shares are seen opening flat to slightly higher on Wednesday after reports suggested that Saudi Arabia has restarted its East-West oil pipeline and may have resumed exports from the Red Sea port of Yanbu following drone attacks on September 11.

Brent crude futures slipped below $99 a barrel, extending losses for a sixth consecutive session on hopes for progress in U.S.-Iran talks.

U.S. President Donald Trump said officials held a "very productive" meeting with Iranian envoys but warned of dire consequences if no deal is reached.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and Nifty gave up early gains to end down about 0.4 percent each on Tuesday despite improved global risk sentiment.

The rupee gained 20 paise to close at 95.58 against the dollar amid hopes of diplomatic talks to resolve the U.S.-Iran war.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold shares worth Rs 3,809.99 crore on Tuesday, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net bought shares to the extent of Rs 4,120.07 crore, according to provisional exchange data.

Asian markets were mixed this morning ahead of a high-stakes U.S.-China summit planned for Thursday at the White House, with AI, trade and investment on the agenda. The dollar index held near a two-month high in early Asian trade while gold traded below $4,350 an ounce.

U.S. stocks ended mixed overnight as Treasury yields rebounded on expectations for further interest-rate hikes from the Federal Reserve.

The two-year Treasury yield reached a fresh two-year high of 4.7879 percent after President Trump said that a deal with Iran may be possible after the midterm elections, but he may instead just decide to "annihilate the Islamic Republic" if no deal is reached. He also spoke of setting up a "large military presence" in Greenland.

The Dow dropped 0.4 percent and the S&P 500 finished marginally lower while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite rose half a percent to notch a record high close for a second day running amid the success of Meta's new AI agent and upcoming U.S.-China talks on artificial intelligence.

European stocks ended mixed on Tuesday after reports emerged that Iran is ready to reopen the Strait of Hormuz within seven days if the United States eases military pressure and lifts its blockade on Iranian ports.

The pan-European STOXX 600 edged up 0.1 percent. The German DAX finished marginally higher and France's CAC 40 rose 0.2 percent while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 slipped 0.3 percent.