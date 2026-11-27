(RTTNews) - Indian shares look set to open lower on Friday as investors react a pause in AI stock sell-off and rising oil prices in the wake of growing attacks on Saudi Arabia's energy infrastructure.

Meanwhile, market participants largely shrugged off a fresh round of proposed U.S. tariffs after it emerged that the newly proposed Section 301 tariffs will not be stacked on top of existing duties.

Brent crude futures were little changed above $96 a barrel in early Asian trading but were on track for their first weekly gain this month after Yemen's Houthi rebels struck Saudi Arabia's Jazan refinery along the Red Sea, forcing a temporary suspension of some operations.

Earlier, there was an attack on the Ras Tanura oil hub in the Persian Gulf, and a tanker was hit in the Strait of Hormuz.

Two Italian nationals were killed on Thursday in a drone attack on the Gulf nation of Kuwait, with Tehran clarifying that it had no involvement in the incident and warning against attempts to widen confrontations.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and Nifty rose by half a percent and 0.3 percent, respectively, on Thursday to extend gains for a second straight session and close at near 10-month highs, with IT stocks leading the surge due to AI trade sustainability concerns.

The rupee settled 24 paise lower at 92.44 against the dollar due to fear of additional U.S. tariffs after the Trump administration proposed 25 percent tariffs on imports from India and indicated a trade deal could lower it to 17 percent.

The U.S. Trade Representative's office said it intends to cap new tariffs at lower levels agreed under trade deals that are completed or still under negotiation.

Foreign institutional investors net bought shares worth Rs. 5,843.33 crore on Thursday, extending their buying streak to 18 consecutive trading session, while domestic institutional investors net bought shares to the extent of Rs. 5,630.72 crore, according to provisional exchange data.

Asian markets were mixed this morning following reports that Nvidia is not allowing orders of computer servers containing its artificial intelligence chips to be shipped to four Southeast Asian countries.

Treasuries fell, with yield on the benchmark 10-year note rising two basis points to 4.87 percent as trading resumed after the Thanksgiving holiday. The U.S. dollar hovered below a 22-month peak as AI worries simmer.

Gold edged up 0.4 percent to $3,581 an ounce after sinking to a 15-month low earlier in the week. Amid persistent inflation and growing volatility, investors looked ahead to next month's Federal Reserve meeting for signals on the path of borrowing costs.

U.S. stock markets were closed on Thursday for Thanksgiving. Trading on the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq will resume today with a shortened trading session, closing early at 1 pm ET instead of 4 pm ET.

European stocks staged a broad-based rally on Thursday amid signs that Washington would respect the 15 percent levy the European Union had concluded with the United States.

The pan-European STOXX 600 jumped 1.8 percent after falling 1.1 percent on Wednesday.

The German DAX rallied 2.1 percent, France's CAC 40 surged 1.6 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 surged 1.8 percent.