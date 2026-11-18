(RTTNews) - Indian shares are seen opening slightly lower on Wednesday, a day after the benchmark Nifty hit a nine-month high, driven by strong banking sector performance and gains in crude-sensitive sectors.

Markets may consolidate recent gains as the corporate earnings season comes to an end and focus shifts to global factors.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and Nifty rose half a percent and 0.4 percent, respectively on Tuesday despite weak cues from global markets and the headwinds of a stronger dollar and higher bond yields in international markets.

The rupee settled 43 paise higher at 93.51 against the U.S. dollar, hitting a seven-month high on the back of softer crude oil prices and continued foreign fund inflows. Foreign institutional investors net bought shares worth Rs. 4,195.38 crore on Tuesday while domestic financial institutions net bought shares to the extent of Rs. 196.93 crore, according to provisional exchange data.

Asian markets were mixed this morning, even as U.S. chip giant Nvidia delivered another record-breaking quarter in its first earnings report since Jensen Huang's abrupt departure as CEO and raised its revenue-growth outlook for fiscal 2028, signaling confidence in continued demand for artificial intelligence.

The company's Chairman Harvey Jones ruled out reinstating Jensen Huang as CEO despite his offer to return.

According to a report from the Wall Street Journal, the Securities and Exchange Commission is investigating Nvidia to determine whether the company's disclosures misled investors.

Anthropic is expected to price its shares later today, which could value the company at as much as $1.4 trillion.

The U.S. dollar index was marginally higher after reaching its highest level since 2 April 2025 on Tuesday.

U.S. Treasury yields edged up slightly while gold prices fell more than 1 percent to trade below $3,800 an ounce after St. Louis Fed President Alberto Musalem suggested that the Fed may need to hike its benchmark rate as many as four times by early next year to ensure the inflation problem doesn't get worse.

Brent crude prices dropped half a percent to $92.65 a barrel in early Asian trading after rebounding from recent declines on Tuesday.

Traders weighed renewed fighting in West Asia against expectations of falling U.S. crude oil inventories and signs of recovering supplies, driven by recovering Middle East exports.

American warplanes hit an Iranian missile launch site on Qeshm Island in the Persian Gulf on Tuesday in response to aggression by the IRGC targeting U.S. service members and assets, a U.S. military official said.

Iran Army's Navy said a fourth tanker violating regulations set in place by Tehran has struck a naval mine and caught fire in the eastern part of the Strait of Hormuz.

U.S. stocks ended lower overnight as caution prevailed ahead of AL leader Nvidia earnings and Anthropic's market debut.

Another high-profile system outage - this time at the National Security Agency - also added to jitters about the country's technology infrastructure.

In economic releases, retail sales increased moderately in October while a sharp decline in utilities output pulled industrial production lower, separate set of data showed.

Import prices rose for a second consecutive month, largely driven by spiking petroleum costs. Homebuilder sentiment plunged to more than a 14-1/2-year low in November as a result of high borrowing and construction costs.

While the Dow tumbled 1.6 percent to hit a five-month low, the S&P 500 gave up 1 percent and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite declined 0.7 percent to extend losses for a fourth straight session.

European stocks fell the most in eight months on Tuesday after the Trump administration introduced fresh restrictions to prevent Chinese companies from accessing advanced artificial intelligence chips, escalating the race for technological dominance.

The pan-European STOXX 600 lost 1.8 percent, marking its biggest single-day fall since March 20.

The German DAX plunged 2.1 percent, France's CAC 40 slumped 1.6 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 plummeted 1.8 percent.