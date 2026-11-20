(RTTNews) - Indian shares are seen opening lower on Friday due to a sharp sell-off in global equities.

Global sentiment remains fragile due to concerns over slower AI infrastructure spending and expectations of prolonged monetary policy tightening by the Federal Reserve.

Investor confidence in artificial intelligence-related stocks continues to deteriorate amid growing concerns over rising debt loads in the sector and warnings about existential risks.

Analysts are questioning whether heavy spending on artificial intelligence will translate into profits.

Closer home, benchmark indexes Sensex and Nifty jumped around 1.2 percent each on Thursday to close at their highest levels in nearly nine months after falling notably in the previous session due to profit taking.

The rupee strengthened by 15 paise to close at 93.30 against the U.S. dollar, rising for the fourth consecutive session and hitting a seven-month high, as strong foreign portfolio inflows into domestic equities and renewed buying of government bonds offset pressure from a firm greenback in international markets.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net bought shares worth Rs. 7,411.41 crore on Thursday while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net sold shares to the extent of Rs. 1,356.57 crore, according to provisional exchange data.

In an interview with the Times of India, JP Morgan India CEO Pranav Chawda said that recent inflows driven by investors hedging the AI trade remain uncertain and depend on global AI investment trends, data-center expansion and regulatory safeguards.

Asian markets plummeted this morning, with benchmark indexes in Japan and South Korea falling more than 4 percent, as AI trade doubts weighed on technology shares. The MSCI's Asia-Pacific index was set for a 7 percent weekly loss - its worst since March 2020.

The U.S. dollar index held near a 19-month high and headed for a fourth weekly gain as risk aversion creeped in and the technology sector faced scrutiny over potential U.S. chip export violations.

The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yield held near a one-week low on safe-haven bids as investors reassessed equity and AI-related risks.

Gold prices fell more than 2 percent to $3,542 an ounce in early Asian trade and headed for their biggest weekly decline since March as hawkish Fed remarks signaled more interest-rate hikes in the coming months, with Fed funds futures fully pricing in a quarter-point rate increase next month.

Brent crude futures edged up slightly to $92.37 a barrel but remained on track for a third consecutive weekly decline on signs of abundant global supply.

Overnight, U.S. stocks fluctuated before ending deep in the red as concerns over AI infrastructure spending, semiconductor valuations and the outlook for interest rates overshadowed investor enthusiasm over Anthropic PBC's solid market debut.

Reports warning of risks from chipmaker AMD's ties with Chinese entities and Walmart's disappointing annual sales forecast also weighed on sentiment.

In economic news, labor market data showed first-time claims for unemployment benefits unexpectedly increased slightly last week.

The S&P 500 fell 2 percent to extend losses for a sixth day running and hit a six-month closing low. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite plunged 2.3 percent to reach its lowest closing level in seven months while the narrower Dow plummeted 2.2 percent to a six-month low.

European stocks reversed course to end sharply lower on Thursday amid broad-based declines. The pan-European STOXX 600 fell 0.9 percent to extend losses for a fourth consecutive session and reach its lowest level in nearly four weeks.

The German DAX tumbled 1.1 percent, France's CAC 40 fell 0.8 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 dipped 0.9 percent.