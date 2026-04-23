Indian Shares Seen Lower As Oil Prices Climb Above $100 On Iran Uncertainty

(RTTNews) - Indian shares are seen opening lower on Thursday as U.S.-Iran tensions persist.

Iran fired on three ships in the Strait of Hormuz and seized two of them for "maritime violations" after dismissing U.S. President Donald Trump's ceasefire extension as "meaningless."

The incident underscored the fragility of the ceasefire and pushed Brent crude prices above $100 a barrel, reigniting worries about inflation and interest rates.

Tehran said it remains open for negotiations, but the Strait of Hormuz cannot be opened due to "the blatant violations of the ceasefire" by the U.S. and Israel.

In a post on X, Iran's chief negotiator said the U.S. naval blockade of Iranian ports amounted to taking the global economy "hostage" and "warmongering" by Israel "on all fronts."

U.S. President Trump also signaled a firm stance, saying there can be no compromise on "sanity and common sense" in dealing with Iran.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and Nifty fell by 1 percent and 0.8 percent, respectively on Wednesday, with stalled U.S.-Iran peace talks and a disappointing set of numbers for the fourth quarter from IT major HCL Technologies weighing on sentiment.

The rupee settled 34 paise lower at 93.78 against the dollar, extending losses for a third straight session amid elevated crude oil prices and significant outflows by foreign investors.

Foreign investors net sold shares worth Rs 2,078 crore on Wednesday, while domestic institutional investors net sold shares to the extent of Rs 1,048 crore, according to provisional exchange data.

Asian markets were broadly lower this morning, even as South Korea's Kospi average renewed its all-time high for the third consecutive day, following SK Hynix's record earnings.

The dollar wobbled near a 1-1/2-week high and gold fell toward $4,700 an ounce while Brent crude futures climbed above $102 a barrel to extend gains for the fourth straight session as the Strait of Hormuz remained effectively closed and EIA data revealed declines in U.S. inventories across key refined products.

U.S. stocks rallied overnight as strong earnings outweighed lingering tensions around Iran and the Strait of Hormuz.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite surged 1.6 percent and the S&P 500 added 1.1 percent to reach new record closing highs as President Trump extended the U.S. ceasefire with Iran to allow more time for talks but maintained an American blockade of Iranian ports. The narrower Dow advanced 0.7 percent.

European stocks ended lower for a third straight session on Wednesday as uncertainty persisted over U.S.-Iran negotiations, and Germany cut its growth forecasts for 2026 and 2027.

The pan European Stoxx 600 dropped 0.4 percent. The German DAX dipped 0.3 percent, France's CAC 40 shed 1 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 eased 0.2 percent.