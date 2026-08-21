Indian Shares Seen Opening Flat As Oil Extends Rally, Yields Resume Climb

(RTTNews) - Indian shares are seen opening little changed on Friday as stress in global markets showed little sign of abating and oil prices remained elevated near one-month highs following remarks from U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent that Washington will impose "the toughest sanctions in history" on Iran.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and Nifty rose around 0.8 percent and 0.6 percent, respectively on Thursday after seven consecutive sessions of losses.

The rupee pared initial gains to end 3 paise higher at 95.70 against the U.S. dollar as rising crude oil prices offset a weakening greenback in the international markets following a surprise liquidity support announcement by the U.S. Treasury to stem a rout in the bond market.

In a major push for wider use of rupee in international trade, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) on Thursday eased rules governing rupee-based export transactions.

Foreign institutional investors net sold shares worth Rs 583.36 crore on Thursday, while domestic institutional investors net bought shares to the extent of Rs 3,537.71 crore, according to provisional exchange data.

Asian markets were mixed this morning despite steep losses on Wall Street overnight. The dollar index slipped and was set for a weekly loss as U.S. bond yields held steady after rebounding from lower levels on Thursday amid fears the U.S. Treasury's plan to curb borrowing costs is just a short-term fix.

Gold was firm at $4,521 an ounce, its highest level in more than two months on signs of a weakening dollar.

Brent crude futures held steady at $93.74 a barrel but were set for a second consecutive weekly gain as the Middle East conflict showed no signs of abating.

U.S. stocks fell sharply overnight as Walmart's quarterly comparable sales missed estimates and crude oil prices jumped over 2 percent to their highest levels in nearly a month, fueling inflation worries.

Bond yields resumed their upward trend despite Treasury Secretary announcing plans to potentially further increase the volume of government Treasury bond buybacks.

The Dow tumbled 1.3 percent, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite shed 1 percent and the S&P 500 declined 0.9 percent.

European stocks closed mostly lower on Thursday after U.S. President Donald Trump announced 'crushing' economic operation against Iran and its trading partners and Tehran called the threats a "diversion from America's own crisis."

The pan-European STOXX 600 slid 0.1 percent. The German DAX dipped 0.4 percent and France's CAC 40 slipped 0.6 percent while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 finished marginally higher to extend gains for a third day running, led by mining and energy stocks.