Indian Shares Seen Opening Higher

(RTTNews) - Indian shares are likely to open higher on Thursday, tracking positive global cues.

U.S. stocks closed higher on Wednesday as traders shrugged off concerns about interest rates. The Dow inched up 0.1 percent, the S&P 500 gained 0.3 percent, and the Nasdaq climbed 0.9 percent.

Asian stocks are up firmly in positive territory today. The Japanese index Nikkei is rising about 0.8 percent, Shanghai's Composite Index is advancing 0.75 percent, and Hong Kong's Hang Send is gaining more than 2 percent.

In company news, Ramco Systems announced that it has signed a digital transformation deal to automate and optimize business operations across the Philippine Airlines Group network.

MTNL reported consolidated loss of Rs 775.5 crore in the third quarter, compared with consolidated loss of 659.2 crore, in the year-ago period.

On the economic front, data released by the Commerce Ministry on Wednesday showed India's exports dipped to $32.91 billion in January, from $35.23 billion in the same month last year. Trade deficit stood at $17.75 billion in January.

The Indian market ended on a firm note on Wednesday with stocks rallying in late afternoon trades. The benchmark BSE Sensex ended higher by 242.83 points or 0.4 percent at 61,275.09, while the broader Nifty index of the National Stock Exchange advanced 86 points or 0.48 percent to 18,015.85.